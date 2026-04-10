Cadiz mayor declines more tourists to preserve city's 'essence'

Ignacio Lillo and Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Friday, 10 April 2026, 15:31 Share

One of the main topics of conversation at the meeting on Friday between the mayors of two coastal cities - Malaga and Cadiz - was tourism and its effects on the local population.

The SUR and Fundación Unicaja event had Francisco de la Torre (Malaga) and Bruno García (Cadiz) agreeing that both cities have already reached a sufficient level of tourism and that further increases could jeopardise the sustainable development of the municipalities.

Bruno García stated that Cadiz does not want to increase its number of tourists, referencing the increase from 30 cruise ships in 2007 to the current 350. He believes the city is at an "optimal point".

For García, the priority should be maintaining the "authenticity and essence" of areas like La Viña and El Pópulo. "We are not looking for more numbers, more tourists, but rather for people who fall in love with Cadiz and who respect the community," he stated, highlighting milestones such as the recent electrification of the docks to reduce the impact of cruise ships.

When Editor in Chief of SUR Javier Recio asked the mayor of Malaga whether the city had reached that limit, Francisco de la Torre said: "Clearly, urban tourism cannot grow indefinitely. We've been saying for years that we want to grow in excellence, in quality, not in quantity."

De la Torre cited the moratorium on tourist accommodations and his commitment to the tourist tax, the activation of which he has again urged the central government to implement, as examples of the city's commitment.

Destination of the tourist tax

De la Torre stated that, if implemented in Malaga, part of the tourist tax will go towards lowering rents and another part to promoting high-end tourism. "We need specific actions, which cost money, but 50 per cent of the tax could be dedicated to reducing rents," he said.

"My job is to protect the livability of the city of Cadiz. There are a number of tourist flats that were no longer sustainable. Together with the regional government, we have deregistered 500 that were being misused. My primary obligation is to ensure there is housing for the people of Cadiz. In Cadiz, the tourism sector is a priority, but housing comes first. The essence of the city is living in it and we are not going to compromise that," Bruno García stated.