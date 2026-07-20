Video footage of Almeria city in the 1970s: ‘What an elegant atmosphere’

Old photographs and videos posted on various social media profiles have allowed people to remember or see for the first time what Almeria city looked ... like in the 1970s.

The TikTok account ‘Making History’ has shared some archive footage from Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) showing different parts of Almería city in 1971, showing scenes of everyday life and urban spaces that form part of the collective memory of several generations.

Historical images

The account, which specialises in restoring historical images, has 116,000 followers and has accumulated over two million likes. Its posts often spark a large number of comments from users who recognise places, recall personal experiences or share their own stories related to the images.

Among the scenes that have attracted the most attention is the Paseo de Almería in the 1970s, which is bustling with activity. The footage also features the former Simago shop, which stood on the site now occupied by Carrefour Express.

Reactions have been mixed

The images have sparked a wide range of reactions among those who remember the city in the 1970s. Some users have highlighted the elegance of the clothing, the atmosphere on the streets and the social life captured in the footage.

“What an elegant atmosphere,” one viewer has commented on the fashions of the time, with suits with jackets and ties were everywhere. Other comments recall places that have disappeared or been transformed over time, such as the fountain at the Puerta de Purchena – now completely renovated and with a very different design – or the old marble promenade, as well as personal memories linked to the city’s shops and public spaces.

"I lived through those years" or "what memories and how nostalgic" are some of the comments below the video, which has once again highlighted the visual history of an Almeria that is now part of the past. This glimpse into the past has sparked great interest among those who remember those times, as well as among younger people who are now discovering what the city looked like more than fifty years ago.