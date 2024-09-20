Woman posed as lawyer to swindle 50,000 euros from grieving family in Almeria

A. Amate Almeria Friday, 20 September 2024, 17:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's National Police have arrested a woman in Almeria province in the Andalucía who, posing as a lawyer, allegedly managed to take more than 50,000 euros from a mother and daughter after the death of their husband and father. The events, according to a statement from Almeria police station, occurred in Telde, a town on the island of Las Palmas, where the man died in hospital "in circumstances that could lead to the opening of legal proceedings to determine responsibility for his death".

The alleged fraudster, a resident of Almeria, knew the deceased through her partner, so the investigation suggests that she learned of these events "by coincidence". After learning of this, "opportunistically and with total disregard for mourning", the National Police said that this woman contacted the relatives, "offering her services as a lawyer to represent them in a lawsuit for professional negligence against the hospital".

According to the police statement she promised the family compensation "amounting to 889,000 euros for the daughter and 588,000 euros for the widow, assuring them that she knew the judge personally".

"Using legal language that helped to create a climate of trust, the detainee began to ask for different amounts of money in order to pay for the proceedings. After leaving the victims penniless, the fraudster continued to ask for money, accepting 5,000 euros for an operation that she had initially estimated at 28,000", they explained. It was precisely this "reduction" that made mother and daughter suspicious of the supposed lawyer, and so they went to the courts to inquire about their case. They were "astonished" to find that "no one had filed a complaint".

Once the facts were reported, in an operation between the Telde Local Police station, Tenerife provincial police station and Almería provincial police Station, the investigators were able to identify the alleged fraudster as well as the flow of money into her accounts.

Upon further investigation the police established that she did not belong to any bar association in the country and they were "astonished" to discover that "she had a previous record in various police forces for fraud and identity theft, some of which were very similar to the case in question".

The investigation also revealed that the detainee transferred the amounts received, almost immediately, to bank accounts abroad. According to the National Police, added to the fact that the woman did not try at any time to hide her true identity, it "suggests that she has no fear of justice and that she intends to enjoy the money she has obtained after serving the sentence imposed on her". The woman has been released on bail.