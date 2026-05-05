Seven arrested in Almeria for holding a man for 13 days and drugging him to steal 40,000 euros

The Guardia Civil has arrested seven people in Roquetas de Mar (Almeria) who held a man for 13 days to administer drugs and medicines to ... override his will and rob him of up to 40,000 euros. In total, they managed to make more than 170 withdrawals and money transfers.

The investigation began in October, when it was discovered that the perpetrators had held a man in a house that was used as a drug selling point in the town of Roquetas de Mar.

Specifically, they held him for 13 days, during which they gave him narcotics and drugs in order to annul his capacity for resistance and willpower. During this period, the detainees made more than 170 money withdrawals and bank transfers (including methods such as bizum and hall-cash), managing to steal a total of 40,000 euros from the victim's accounts.

In the exploitation phase of the investigation, christened 'Operation Legartia', members of the Investigation Area of the Roquetas de Mar post, with the support of citizen security units, carried out two house searches in the town.

Drugs and weapons seized

Doses of amphetamine, cocaine base, as well as methadone and trazodone capsules, were seized in these homes. Also, an air gun, an extendable defence system and several large bladed weapons were seized.

A large amount of stolen material was also seized, including air conditioners and tools.

In total, seven people have been arrested, men and women aged between 18 and 62, all of them residents of Roquetas de Mar. Those arrested are being investigated for various criminal offences, including membership of a criminal group, illegal detention, drug trafficking, robbery with violence and intimidation and money laundering.

The seven detainees have been handed over to the Preliminary Investigation Section of the Roquetas de Mar Plaza 3 Court of First Instance (Almería). The investigation is still underway to locate other possible suspects and the owners of the rest of the recovered items.