Portrait of Lenny Kravitz by Almeria artist donated to Starlite foundation charity auction

The Trino Tortosa art gallery on Calle Concepción Arenal in Almeria city has presented donated a signed portrait of American rock legend Lenny Kravitz to ... the charity auction at the Starlite Occident Gala. The work is the creation of José María Peña Gallardo, one of the leading painters from Almeria's arts scene. The charity auction is chaired by Sandra García-Sanjuán and Antonio Banderas and all proceeds going towards supporting social projects that transform lives.

The artwork, donated directly by gallery owners Javier and Trino Tortosa, was created in accordance with the strict guidelines of Hyperemphatic Art, an artistic movement patented by the gallery in 2019 that combines hyperrealist painting with the incorporation of real objects into the piece to create a striking sense of visual trompe l’oeil.

The gallery is run by brothers Javier and Trino Tortosa and continues to make its mark on the international scene with a prestigious roster of global figures portrayed. Kravitz is the latest major addition to an exclusive collection that already includes work presented to Donald Trump, Leo Messi, Rafa Nadal, Will Smith and Tom Brady among others.

The Almería-based firm is backed by strategic partners in the province such as EcoCulture Biosciences and its chairman, Ángel Martínez. Following its recent successful appearance at the America Business Forum at the Kaseya Centre in Miami — where it created fourteen large-scale pieces for leaders from the worlds of politics, business and sport — the gallery is now finalising the details for the imminent private handover of an impressive 1.80-metre painting to Donald Trump, which will take place in Washington D.C. and is being coordinated in conjunction with a US senator and the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez.

World Cup 2026 legends

The Tortosa brothers are continuing to expand their networks in the artistic management of the future Miami Freedom Park complex alongside Jorge Mas and David Beckham, where their future permanent gallery and the Inter Miami Hall of Fame will be located. In parallel, they are making progress on multiple international projects, including the official collection of football legends for the 2026 World Cup in direct coordination with Gianni Infantino, the collection for the G20 summit in late 2026, and collaborations with the International Basketball Hall of Fame alongside Jorge Garbajosa.

The evening at the Marbella quarry also brought together numerous figures from the social and business worlds, who witnessed the Almería-based brand’s presentation. The entire creative process and the handover to the singer were documented in detail by photographer and creative director Fran E. Lara, who is responsible for the visual identity of a project which will be the subject of a documentary currently in production for release on global platforms.

The Trino Tortosa gallery is no longer just a leading venue for exhibitions in Almería; it is an international brand where elite collecting, avant-garde painting and high-level social interaction come together. A project born in our province that demonstrates that, when talent is paired with ambition, there are no limits to reaching for the stars.