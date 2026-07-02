These are the 10 most beautiful villages in Almeria, according to a well-known Spanish travel magazine

Spanish travel magazine 'Viajar' (meaning to travel) has shared a selection of images on its social media channels featuring what it considers to be the ... ten most beautiful villages in Almeria province and has also invited its followers to say how many of them they have visited.

The list is topped by Mojácar, a town that regularly appears in such publications and which often features among the most beautiful towns and villages, not only in Andalucía, but also in the whole of Spain. Its whitewashed streets, viewpoints and prime location right by the sea make it one of the province’s leading tourist destinations.

In second place is Agua Amarga, a small coastal village situated in the heart of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park. The magazine highlights the charm of Agua Amarga, which is surrounded by some of the most spectacular coves on the Almeria coastline.

Well-known beaches

Third place goes to Níjar, one of the most popular towns in Almeria province. As well as its historic centre, it is renowned for its craft traditions, particularly its pottery and the popular ‘jarapas’, which attract thousands of visitors every year.

Fourth place goes to Rodalquilar. To illustrate this spot, Viajar has included two photographs with its article, one of which features the iconic El Playazo beach, one of the most recognisable landscapes along the entire coastline.

The tour continues with Las Negras in fifth place, confirming the prominent role played by the small coastal villages within the Cabo de Gata natural park in this selection. Numerous routes set off from this village towards some of the best-known beaches on the Almeria coastline, including the famous Cala de San Pedro.

A glimpse of the Alpujarra

Sixth place goes to Ohanes, a town surrounded by nature that epitomises the charm of inland Almeria and in particular its Alpujarra area.

In seventh place is Lucainena de las Torres, which has for years been regarded as one of Spain’s most charming villages thanks to the preservation of its traditional architecture and its well-maintained centre.

Eighth place goes to Alboloduy, another inland town noted for its tranquillity and heritage, while ninth place is taken by Vélez-Blanco. In this case, the magazine features its Renaissance castle, one of the province’s most important monuments. The list concludes by returning to Cabo de Gata with the small fishing village of La Isleta del Moro.