Local businesses in Mojácar to walk for charity

Jennie Rhodes 12/05/2026 a las 10:44h.

Eight businesses in the Mojácar area of Almeria province have come together to organise a five-kilometre charity walk to raise funds for two charities. Local residents and businesses are invited to participate in the event which is taking place along the town's promenade on Saturday 16 May, during which the organisers hope to raise 2,000 euros which will be split equally between Paws-Patas animal shelter and Macs cancer charity.

Walkers should meet at Cruz Roja Mojácar (P.º del Mediterráneo, 20, 04638 Mojácar, Almeria) at 10.30am, from where they will walk to the end of the promenade and then back to Tito’s beach bar. Walkers are expected to arrive at Tito’s around midday, for a drink and tapas.

Participants are asked for a donation of 10 euros for adults and five euros for under 16s. The event is free for children under the age of two. The price includes water, a goodie bag and a drink and tapa at Tito’s.

Tickets are being sold at all of the participating businesses and charities, or registration can also be done via email: info@mylawyerinspain.com and pay on the day.

Supporting local charities

Alex Radford from My Lawyer in Spain originally came up with the idea as a way for their new office in Mojácar to engage with the local community and support good causes. He knew that involving other businesses would be critical to the event’s success and is delighted with the support they’ve received. “We always try to give back to local charities in the areas where we are based, and organising events which bring the community together and raise money is something we’re very passionate about," he said.

Radford went on to say that he has attended similar 'Walk & Talk' events and he "really liked the mix of community and business networking". He added, "I thought it would be a good fit for Mojácar, so suggested the idea to the team and they’ve really ran with it. The first step was to find other similarly community-minded businesses and we were overwhelmed with the response!"

Tim Taplin from Currencies Direct, Macenas Resort, Spanish Property Choice, Ibex Insurance, Coastal Properties, Indalo Transport and Storage and Tito’s beach are also involved and Radford said, "We’d like to thank them for their commitment and support."

Organisers said, "It’s a great way to combine exercise, charity fundraising, community connection, getting to know local businesses and networking" and that "everyone is welcome”

Macs is a fully registered Spanish charity serving patients, survivors and carers from Almeria to Velez Rubio. The team is dedicated to providing compassionate support and resources for those facing life’s challenges. Their mission is to empower individuals to navigate challenges with resilience and find a path toward healing and well-being.

Paws-Patas is an animal welfare group and shelter located between Los Gallardos and Turre, rescuing animals and finding them new forever homes.

Where to buy tickets

• PAWS PATAS Mojácar - Multicentro local #11, Multi Centro, 04638 Mojácar Playa, Almería

• MACS Cancer Support Group - Av. de Almeria, 04639 Turre, Almería

• The My Lawyer in Spain Mojacar office - Multicentro, Local 42 Mojácar Playa, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

• Tim Taplin Financial Services - Parque Comercial Mojácar, C. Duende, 1, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

• Currencies Direct Mojacar - P.º del Mediterráneo, Bajo 341 local 3, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

• Macenas Resort - Calle Generalife 1, Mojácar, Spain, 04638

• Spanish Property Choice - P.º del Mediterráneo, 363, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

• Ibex Insurance Mojacar - Parque Comercial, Local 54, 04638 Mojácar, Almería

• Coastal Properties Mojacar - Multicentro Playa 38, 04638, Almería

• Indalo Transport and Storage - Carretera Palomares-Garrucha s/n, Palomares, Spain, 04617

• Tito’s Beach Bar - P.º del Mediterráneo, 2, 04638 Vista de los Ángeles-Rumina, Almería