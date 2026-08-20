Dozens of cigarette ends collected in just five minutes at a viewpoint in Almeria's Cabo de Gata

A content creator has used their social media accounts to highlight the number of cigarette ends found at one of the viewpoints in the Cabo ... de Gata-Níjar Natural Park in Almeria province.

The post shows how just at the Mirador de la Amatista, situated on the stretch of road running from La Isleta del Moro to Rodalquilar, alone, it took just five minutes for to collect a considerable number of cigarette ends left lying around the area.

The content creator expresses their outrage in the post: “What the devil am I seeing here? In one corner of Cabo de Gata, in just five minutes this morning, someone has picked up these cigarette ends that had been thrown away at the lovely viewpoint.”

This complaint is not an isolated incident. Another person has commented on the post saying that the problem is affecting other parts of the protected area and specifically points out that the situation is even more serious at the Arrecife de las Sirenas viewpoint.

Environmental consequences

Beyond the visual impact, the post highlights the environmental consequences of this type of waste, which often goes unnoticed compared to other, larger items of rubbish. Cigarette filters are made from cellulose acetate, a plastic material that takes more than a decade to degrade and during this process they release toxic substances such as lead, arsenic and nicotine, which end up polluting the soil and, ultimately, the sea.

These substances can enter the food chain via fish or birds who ingest them, as well as posing an additional fire risk in particularly sensitive woodland areas such as the nature reserve itself.

The publication concludes with a reflection on individual responsibility for looking after natural spaces: "Wherever you are, it is essential to respect these spaces and leave them in a better state than you found them, as a token of gratitude for having been able to use and enjoy them." The post concludes: “For a world without cigarette ends or litter.”

Read comprehensive news from Almeria province here.