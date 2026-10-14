Almeria cleaning service worker shot dead

A man died from a gunshot wound in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October, in the industrial area in Almeria, near the municipal cleaning ... service, for which he reportedly worked.

According to sources, the perpetrator opened fire on the man as he was leaving the premises after finishing his shift. The victim was found next to his vehicle at around 5.30am.

A witness called the police after hearing gunshots near the recycling plant. Shortly afterwards, another person called the police and said that the perpetrator had held the victim at gunpoint before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

At present, the National Police are conducting an investigation in the area. They have reported no arrests for now.

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