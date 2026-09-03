Almeria ends August with a hotel occupancy rate of 85 per cent and forecasts a rate of 70 per cent for September

Hotels in Almeria province ended August with an average occupancy rate of 85 per cent, while the forecast for September currently stands at around 70 ... per cent, according to data collected by the Almería provincial association of hospitality business owners (Ashal) and released in a statement on Tuesday 1 September.

In Almeria city, including its coastal area, occupancy rates in August ranged between 81 per cent and 83 per cent. Confirmed bookings for September currently stand at approximately 49 per cent, although Ashal points out that last-minute bookings have become increasingly common, so they expect the final figure to improve significantly.

Across the province as a whole, including the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park, the outlook for September is more favourable, with occupancy expected to be close to 70 per cent. Demand is particularly concentrated during the first two weekends of the month, but from then on the volume of advance bookings will decline pending last-minute bookings.

Ashal also highlights another trend observed this summer, particularly in the city: "Alongside the delay in booking accommodation, there is a tendency to curb spending on additional services and catering, meaning that good occupancy rates do not necessarily translate into a corresponding increase in the sector’s turnover”.

Ashal is confident, however, that September will be a good month and enable the tourist season to extend beyond the peak summer months. “We are quite hopeful that September will be a good month. The outlook is reasonably positive, particularly in the province, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to make forecasts in advance because a significant proportion of bookings are made almost at the last minute,” the trade association concluded.