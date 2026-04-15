Work on Almeria to Granada railway line to start in 2028

Pablo Rodríguez Almería Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 16:10 Share

Work to the Almería-Granada section of the Corredor Mediterráneo (Mediterranean corridor) railway network is expected to begin in 2028 according to ADIF. The public railway company expects the work to be finished by 2030, when freight will be able to cross this railway axis that connects Algeciras with Europe through the Andalusian coast.

The information, which, according to company sources, cannot be understood as a commitment but rather as an initial forecast, appears in the catalogue of restrictions in the Network Statement for 2027. The document, which was last updated at the end of March, refers to the situation of a large part of the work currently under way, but also the forecast for other planned infrastructures.

This is the case of the Almería-Granada section of the Mediterranean Corridor, one of the phases that are still pending in order to complete the trans-European railway axis. Until now, neither ADIF nor the Ministry of Transport had set a date for the project.

Status of work

According to sources consulted by IDEAL, the work, which will affect not only Almeria city but also the corridor linking it to Murcia, is progressing at a good pace despite the difficult terrain of the area. The Ministry for Transport has been particularly focused on this intervention in the last year, as demonstrated by the ten or so contracts that have been processed during this period.

However, the part that runs through the Lorca area remains unresolved, as it is technically very complex, as the same sources point out. Thus, with 2027 as a plausible horizon for finishing the work, everything points to the fact that the terrain could be cleared so that work on the Granada-Almeria line could begin the following year.

The document, however, provides one more interesting detail. ADIF's forecast is that the large-scale intervention will force the suspension of service on the line for 22 months, so it remains unknown how the connection between Almeria and Granada will be resolved during this period.

The Almería-Granada line is one of the most unique lines in the Spanish railway network. It crosses very uneven terrain, which meant that it was one of the first to be electrified in the country at the beginning of the 20th century.

All these conditions make special planning necessary to adapt it to the characteristics of the Mediterranean corridor, which requires ramps with a specific gradient and a system that allows higher speed traffic.