Cordoba police arrest man suspected of stabbing his ex-partner to death

CPS Monday, 13 April 2026, 14:09 Share

The National Police arrested a man for the alleged murder of a woman in Cordoba on Monday morning. Although the circumstances of her death are still under investigation, the suspect appears in the VioGen system and may have had a restraining order in relation to the victim, who was his ex-partner.

According to the initial investigation, the man had barricaded himself inside a flat on Calle Virgen de Luna, after spraying the building entrance with pepper spray. He was armed with a knife.

Both the suspect and the victim were reportedly to appear before the court on Monday.

The response of the emergency services

The National Police and several firefighters participated in the operation to detain the suspect. The firefighters' intervention was necessary to gain access to the flat.

Once inside the building, the emergency services confirmed the woman's death.

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