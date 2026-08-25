112 incident
Granada province resident arrested for sneaking in through sister's balcony and assaulting her over mobile phone purchase
The woman sustained minor injuries
The police in the Granada province municipality of Macarena arrested on Monday a man who had climbed onto his sister's balcony to start a ... fight over the purchase of a mobile phone.
In the course of the incident, the man smashed a window to enter his sister's home and assaulted her, causing minor injuries.
A member of the public alerted the Local Police, who arrested the man on suspicion of breaking and entering, bodily harm and criminal damage.