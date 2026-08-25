Granada province resident arrested for sneaking in through sister's balcony and assaulting her over mobile phone purchase

25/08/2026 a las 13:25h.

The police in the Granada province municipality of Macarena arrested on Monday a man who had climbed onto his sister's balcony to start a ... fight over the purchase of a mobile phone.

In the course of the incident, the man smashed a window to enter his sister's home and assaulted her, causing minor injuries.

A member of the public alerted the Local Police, who arrested the man on suspicion of breaking and entering, bodily harm and criminal damage.

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