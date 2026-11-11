Granada police arrest alleged perpetrator of two shootings targeting the same man

The Guardia Civil have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful possession of ... firearms, in connection with his alleged involvement in two shootings that took place this past October in the province of Granada. The attacks were targeting the same man.

The attempts took place ten days apart. The victim emerged unharmed from the first but suffered serious injuries in the second.

The incidents form part of a long-standing dispute between people linked to the victim and the detainee. There had been previous incidents of threats and violence.

The first shooting took place on 8 October near the village of Cijuela. According to the investigation, the vehicle in which the suspect was travelling overtook the victim's car. During the manoeuvre, the perpetrator allegedly leaned part of his body out of the window and fired several shots at the other car, before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle sustained damage, but none of its occupants were injured.

The second attack took place on 18 October. The victim noticed that two vehicles were following his as he drove towards Albolote. He tried to get away by changing his route and joined the GR-43 motorway heading towards Pinos Puente. During the journey, the alleged perpetrator, who was travelling in one of the vehicles following him, reportedly opened fire on the car once again.

The car was hit by more than 20 bullets. The driver sustained three gunshot wounds and, after managing to get off the motorway, called his family for help. He had to undergo surgery.

Following this second shooting, the judicial police unit of the Guardia Civil in Granada took charge of the investigation into this latest attack.

The investigation, which lasted approximately one month, provided evidence of the detainee's alleged involvement in both incidents and led to his arrest.

The investigation remains open in order to fully establish what happened and determine whether other individuals were involved. Further arrests are not ruled out.

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