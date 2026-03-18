Iberian lynx in Andalucía: baby boom in Doñana

Héctor Barbotta Seville Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 10:38 Share

Mother nature has not failed to deliver this year. The El Acebuche breeding centre, in the heart of Doñana National Park, witnessed the birth of six lynx kittens (also known as lynxets) this past weekend. Three for each mother, half a dozen hopes for a species that, year after year, struggles to fight off the threat of extinction.

The first in the delivery room was Utopia on Friday 13 March. This female - born in Zarza de Granadilla, Extremadura, just three years ago - gave birth to her first three offspring after mating with Juglans.

The celebrations continued. Just twenty-four hours later, on Saturday 14, Umbrella decided that it was also her time. Paired with Junquiño, this female, born in El Acebuche in 2023 and daughter of Madroña and Retinto, completed the baby boom with another three kittens. Six lynxets in one go, keeping hard at work the experts from the ministerial agency in charge of Spain's national parks (OAPN).

Although these are the first births in Doñana for 2026, the breeding season officially began on 6 March at the Granadilla breeding centre where Hubara, a 15-year-old veteran, gave birth to two kittens. This entire process is the result of several months of intense activity at the centres. The ex-situ breeding programme (the breeding of lynxes outside of their natural habitat) saw its first matings of the season in the last week of 2025, featuring the pair Juromenha and Tintín.

This mating cycle, which typically runs from December to February, is the foundation on which the future survival of this big cat rests. Thankfully, the numbers show that it's working: 2025 was a record year, with 62 lynxets born across the whole network of centres in Spain and Portugal. Of those, 48 are still alive today, confirming a positive trend that surpasses the figures of previous years.