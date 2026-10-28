Andalucía's challenge at London's WTM: entice British visitors to discover more of the region's hidden gems

Andalucía is presenting a new image at the WTM (World Travel Market) in London, one of the three major global tourism events, which begins on ... 3 November.

Regional minister of tourism Manuel Gavira would consider it "a failure" were the delegation to return to Spain without having achieved their mission: to entice and convince British tourists to explore more corners of the region.

It will be crucial to focus efforts at this trade fair on opening up new business opportunities for companies in the sector and expanding air links. These are key factors in better distributing British visitors, who account for 21 per cent of international tourism, across the region and throughout the year.

"We're not going to London to say how beautiful Andalucía is or explain the destination's attractions. We are going to entice the British to continue opening doors for our businesses so that tourists visit more towns and stay for more months of the year," Gavira said.

The region has designed a 575-square-metre stand in which the eight trade associations will take part and 69 companies will network. On this occasion, the stand is closer to the hall where Spanish products will be on display. Andalucía's stand "is more open, brighter and more comfortable to work in" this year, as Gavira explained.

With a budget of 1.2 million euros, out of the two million allocated by the regional ministry to the British market, Gavira explained that Andalucía "has much more to offer than just sun and beaches". He plans to showcase the potential of the region's interior.

Gavira also revealed that, to maximise the benefits of the WTM, they have launched several technological tools, such as 'Andalucía Link', a professional app linked to NFC smart wristbands that will enable participants to manage their diaries, book tables, locate contacts and exchange information with one another.

To enhance marketing efforts, they will also be launching PhotoIA 'Tu ruta', which will suggest personalised itineraries and plans in Andalucía based on each attendee's interests. Furthermore, they will roll out an exhibitor analytics system using data and artificial intelligence to monitor visitor numbers and the use of spaces, and to evaluate how the stand is performing.

"Innovation must serve to facilitate the work of our businesses and ensure that our presence at international trade fairs becomes increasingly beneficial," Gavira stated.

The Andalusian delegation plans a widespread campaign through large-format displays and 16 double-sided screens. "We want high-quality tourism that generates wealth and employment, with opportunities throughout the year and across all eight provinces. Our aim is not only for Andalucía to be seen in London, but for it to be chosen and promoted," Gavira stated.

At the stand, the Andalusian delegation has a packed programme, which includes meetings with tour operators, intermediaries and airlines such as Jet2, Iberia, easyJet, TUI Global, eDreams, Wanderlust and Top Tasting Tours, as well as meetings aimed at exploring partnerships and improving the destination's marketing. "The presentation of Andalucía's offering at the fair will place particular emphasis on conference tourism, golf, family tourism, premium tourism, culture, interior regions and nature, with the aim of diversifying demand and extending the tourist season throughout the year," Gavira said. These products will also be the focus of various meetings with industry professionals taking place in the British capital over the course of the event.

On 3 November, the exhibition will host a meeting with around 40 companies representing the demand side of this market, while on 4 November a round-table discussion will be held on connectivity, value segments and the distribution of tourism activity throughout the year.

On that same Wednesday, the 'Andalucía in London' trade event will take place on the banks of the Thames, with around 150 attendees, including representatives of Andalusian tourism providers, British buyers and institutions. "The programme will facilitate business contacts and help promote the destination's gastronomy and culture, featuring a performance by Paco Montalvo," the regional minister said.

Gavira highlighted the strength of the British market in Andalusian destinations, with a ten per cent increase in the number of tourists arriving who spend more than the average for all international passengers visiting the region. "It is a market that deserves to be nurtured and cherished," Gavira said.

Secretary-general for tourism Manuel Lara highlighted Andalucía's commitment to the British market, announcing that this year they will invest around two million euros in promoting the region, of which 1.2 million will be allocated to the WTM in London, regarded not only as a promotional trade fair but also as an economic and strategic barometer for global tourism. This is of particular importance to the Andalusian region, for which the UK is a main international market.

The significance of the WTM is reflected in the turnover it generates in just three days of exclusively professional activity. The figures for this event point to participation from 180 countries and territories, some 5,000 exhibitors representing organisations and brands and a turnover of more than 2.8 billion euros through commercial agreements.

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