Andalusian employment service suspends website access following cyberattack

22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:45h.

The SAE (Andalusian employment service), which reports to the regional ministry of employment, announced on Thursday the "temporary" suspension of access to its website and ... other corporate pages due to an international alert regarding the risk of an attack on web servers that could allow an attacker to act remotely without the need for identification.

Users can still access the private areas for individuals and businesses, the appointment booking service and Gescontrat@. The private area for individuals can also be accessed via the AppSAE and employment centres.

"These are preventative measures in response to reports of incidents affecting PHP systems detected worldwide," the SAE stated.

The Incibe cybersecurity institute has explained that "PHP has disclosed two critical vulnerabilities in its core that could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute code with the privileges of the web process".

"Both have a CVSS v4.0 score of 9.2. Attacks against PHP servers have been reported prior to the release of the updates. The reported activity relates to the set of vulnerabilities and does not separately identify which of the two CVEs was exploited in each case," the Incibe said.

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