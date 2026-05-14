Andalucía maintains strong flight bookings as safe haven destination amid Iran war

Pilar Martínez 14/05/2026 a las 14:56h.

Andalucía expects a strong summer in terms of tourism this year, as regional minister Arturo Bernal and president of Malaga's federation of hospitality businesses Javier Frutos agreed during their recent meeting.

Both agreed that Holy Week had been "a good indicator" for the anticipated performance of this peak season, despite the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Bernal stated that they are monitoring airline bookings six months in advance using data analytics. According to this analysis, "there is no significant impact". "Demand is holding steady," he said.

The regional minister stated that, if any significant incidents occur, the regional government will take action within its promotional powers. However, for now, the "safe haven" effect is having a strong impact on bookings.

Bernal explained that tourists consider Europe, Spain and Andalucía safe vacation destinations at this time of global tensions. Frutos expressed their hopes that the "momentum of Holy Week will continue into the peak season". "We trust it will be a good summer," he said.

Bernal also adressed the potential impact of this conflict on kerosene reserves, stating that fuel issues will primarily affect ticket prices. He ruled out the risk of shortages that could lead to cancellations planes, pointing out that there are more markets than just the Persian Gulf and more airlines to choose from.

"This will lead to adjustments in fares, but they will be global, so it won't pose a specific problem for Andalusian destinations," he stated.

In 2025, Andalucía had a record-breaking year with unprecedented figures such as 32 billion euros in tourism revenue and over 530,000 jobs, 365,000 of which in the hospitality sector. "The forecasts for the high season are optimistic," he stated.

Bernal also reviewed the year so far, which started with major high-speed train suspensions in Andalucía. He criticised the central government for its handling of the incidents in the region.

"The high-speed rail still doesn't exist in Andalucía. Perhaps it's only medium-speed, because we still only have one track between Malaga and Madrid, with fewer trains and longer journey times, with delays of between an hour and an hour and a half compared to the high-speed service we enjoyed eight years ago," he said.

"Let's hope the necessary investments are made so that the sector doesn't have to continue fighting and adopting measures to overcome these obstacles and move forward," he stated.

Bernal defended the co-governance strategy with the sector that has guided this legislative term and guaranteed that it will continue into the next. "We are here to facilitate the work of business owners and employees. We are listening to professionals in key sectors with empathy so that everything functions as it has during the last four years," he stated.

During the meeting, Frutos called for changes to the regulations on noise pollution and new initiatives in gastronomic promotion. He highlighted the sector's crucial role in job creation, having reached a record 115,000 employees in Malaga province last summer. Frutos reiterated the sector's difficulties in finding more qualified professionals.

Bernal also announced that the new tourism law will be the first law the new Andalusian regional government will approve after the elections on 17 May.