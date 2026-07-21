Andalucía crime: three police officers injured during arrest of suspect of 86-year-old woman's murder

A gathering in Alcaudete (Jaén) to mourn the death of Araceli.

R.I. 21/07/2026 a las 14:57h.

The Guardia Civil in the town of Alcaudete (Jaén province) arrested a 46-year-old man on Tuesday morning on suspicion of stabbing to death an 86-year-old woman at her home.

During the arrest, three Guardia Civil officers sustained injuries.

The victim's body was discovered early last Saturday. The main hypothesis is that someone entered her home with the intention of robbery.

The investigation remains open and further information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

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