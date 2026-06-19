Andalucía braces for 42C hell this weekend

Woman hiding from the sun under an umbrella in Malaga.

Rossel Aparicio 19/06/2026 a las 15:07h.

Andalucía and, in fact, Spain as a whole are preparing for intense heat this weekend. Rising temperatures will coincide with showers and thunderstorms in various areas in the interior.

The worst will come on Sunday, with the arrival of hot air from the south, which will bring very high temperatures to many parts of the country.

In Andalucía, the Aemet meteorological agency has activated warnings for high temperatures in four provinces for this Saturday, from 1pm to 9pm: Cordoba (Cordoba countryside), Granada (Genil basin), Almeria and Jaén (Morena, Condado and the Guadalquivir Valley).

By Sunday, five provinces will be under a heat warning, "with significantly high temperatures in the Guadalquivir Valley", according to the forecast.

Almeria (Poniente and the capital of the province), Cordoba (Sierra and Pedroches and the city of Cordoba, as well as the Subbética and Campiña Córdoba areas), Granada (Genil basin) and Seville (Campiña Sevillana) will be under a yellow warning, with temperatures ranging between 29C and 37C.

In Jaén, specifically in the Sierra Morena and Condado areas and the Guadalquivir Valley, temperatures could exceed 40C, locally reaching 42C.

For Sunday, Aemet has forecast "showers occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, more likely in the afternoon in the eastern mountain ranges".

The meteorological agency also expects light and variable winds, "with moderate intervals in the afternoon" in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the Almeria coast.

Tropical nights

Temperatures across the country will rise on Sunday, 21 June, especially in the region of Cantabria, "which expects increases of more than 6C".

"It is likely that temperatures will exceed 36C in the interior of Galicia, the northern plateau and the Balearic Islands; 38C in many areas of the south-west quadrant and in the Basque Country; and 40C in the valleys of the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir rivers," Aemet warns.

Some areas of the south, the south-west, the Ebro Valley, the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean coast will experience difficult nights, with temperatures starting from 20C (tropical nights) and sometimes reaching or exceeding 25C (torrid nights).

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province