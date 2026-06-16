Andalucía 112: crop duster pilot injured following crash with high-voltage tower in Seville

SUR 16/06/2026 a las 12:24h.

The pilot of a crop duster aircraft suffered an accident involving a collision with a high-voltage tower in the Seville town of Isla Mayor on Tuesday, 16 June.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 6.58am, when the emergency services received a report concerning an accident near the A-8053 road.

The Guardia Civil, the Local Police and firefighters attended the scene. According to sources from the provincial fire and rescue service, which dispatched a crew from the Mairena del Aljarafe fire station, the pilot was taken to a hospital.

Technical personnel have proceeded to extract the fuel from the aircraft and firefighters have protected the wreckage with foam. The emergency services have also alerted the air traffic control centre and public energy company Endesa.

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