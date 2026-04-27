Elderly man dies after being trapped in a shredder on a farm in Jaen

R. A. Monday, 27 April 2026, 14:18 Share

A 75-year-old man died on Sunday after becoming trapped in a flail shredder on a farm in the town of de Porcuna in the province of Jaen.

The incident occurred in a field near the A-6052 road, close to kilometre 23, shortly before midday. The call was made to emergency services at around 11:57 in the morning.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and Local Police, plus firefighters from the Andújar brigade and paramedics from the 061 medical emergency services attended the scene, but they could only certify the victim's death.

The Guardia Civil has initiated the judicial protocol to investigate the circumstances of the incident.