Almeria police dismantle network for illegally regularising migrants through fake work contracts

Photo from one of the arrests in Almeria.

EP 10/06/2026 a las 12:22h.

The Guardia Civil have dismantled a criminal network that illegally regularised foreign nationals' status in the provinces of Almeria, Malaga, Granada, Albacete, Huelva and Murcia through fake employment contracts in exchange for payments of between 4,500 and 10,500 euros per application.

The network mostly operated from the province of Almeria. According to operation 'Lutasanol', it illegally processed more than 100 cases in various parts of Spain.

The operation led to the arrest of the main recruiter in the scheme and the investigation of three other alleged accomplices: two administrators and a labour consultant who collaborated with the network.

The Guardia Civil also carried out a search at the establishment that served as the centre of operations, where they seized abundant documentation, copies of identity documents, fraudulent payrolls, handwritten notes related to the criminal activity and cash.

According to the investigation that began last year, the network recruited foreign nationals seeking to obtain or renew residence and work permits in Spain.

To do this, they offered them fake employment contracts and simulated non-existent employment relationships in order to present apparently legal documentation.

The investigators were able to confirm that the network registered workers with Social Security without any real business activity justifying these hires. These practices resulted in fraud exceeding 100,000 euros and could even have facilitated the improper receipt of public benefits and subsidies.

According to the Guardia Civil, the network had a clear hierarchy and branches to appear legal. "It was an active interprovincial criminal network that had illegally facilitated more than 100 regularisation files, obtaining economic benefit by exploiting the need of foreign citizens," a Guardia Civil spokesman stated.

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