Tickets to be refunded to Alhambra visitors affected by the closure caused by earthquakes

The Patronato de la Alhambra y el Generalife, the trust which manages the Granada monument and which reports to the Andalusian regional government, announced on ... Wednesday 19 August that it will refund the cost of tickets to visitors affected by the precautionary closure of the historic site on Tuesday as a result of seismic activity in the province following the earthquakes on 15 August.

This measure applies to all those who had tickets to visit the Nasrid Palaces between 10am and 8pm. On Tuesday, the Patronato's visitor services handled 793 telephone calls and 148 emails. Most enquiries related to the possible reopening of the monument and ticket refunds (73 per cent), as well as the expected opening times for the following days (nine per cent), the regional government reported in a statement.

Meanwhile, inspection work continues at the monument complex and in the Nasrid areas. So far, damage has been detected "only" to non-structural elements, such as decorative features and plasterwork, "in very specific areas".

As a result of these assessments, visits to the Alcazaba and the Dobla de Oro buildings remain temporarily suspended, while tours of the Nasrid Palaces and the Generalife have been adapted to ensure visitors’ safety.

Once the current seismic 'swarm' has come to an end, a comprehensive assessment will be carried out to determine the extent of the damage with precision. The Alhambra's management team is meeting on an ongoing basis to "assess how the situation is developing and take the necessary measures at all times in accordance with the highest safety standards".