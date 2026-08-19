The Alhambra reopens to the public with the exception of the Alcazaba, ‘until further notice’

The Patronato de la Alhambra y el Generalife, the trust which manages the historic Granada monument, has announced that it will reopen to the public ... on Wednesday 19 August, although the Alcazaba will remain closed ‘until further notice’, following the seismic 'swarm' that have hit the province in recent days following the earthquakes on 15 August.

Visiting hours will be as usual, from 8.30am to 8.00pm, the Andalusian regional government has stated in a press release. In order to ensure the safety of visitors in the event of possible aftershocks, adapted routes have been established to facilitate a "swift evacuation should the need arise".

In the Nasrid Palaces, the tour will take in Mexuar, the Golden Courtyard, the Courtyard of the Myrtles, access via the entrance adapted for people with reduced mobility, the Hall of the Two Sisters, the Hall of the Kings and the Abencerrajes, exiting towards the area around the Lions' courtyard, leaving via the Prince’s Gate.

At the Generalife, the tour will include the walk up the Paseo de las Adelfas, the South Pavilion, the North Pavilion, the Patio de la Sultana, the upper gardens, and the exit back via the Paseo de las Adelfas. The management team is meeting on an ongoing basis to assess how the situation is developing and to "take the necessary measures at all times, always in accordance with the highest safety standards".