Aemet issues warning over dangerous rip currents along Andalucia coast

The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) has urged beachgoers to exercise extreme caution along the coastlines of Cadiz and Huelva on Wednesday and Thursday following a ... special warning from Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Aemet warned of powerful rip currents - fast-moving surface streams that flow from the shore out to sea, which can easily sweep away even confident swimmers.

The phenomenon will generate waves over one metre high. Aemet stated that a wave recurrence period of 11 to 12 seconds means the surf will "carry more energy than is apparent to the naked eye".

The westerly swell coincides with high spring tides - reaching a coefficient of 100 on Wednesday afternoon and 101 early Thursday morning. Combined with summer beach profiles that are more vulnerable to swell, risk levels will peak during high tide at around 4pm on Wednesday, persisting into the early hours of Thursday.

Safety advice

Emergency services advise the public to strictly follow lifeguard instructions and beach flags. A red flag indicates that swimming is strictly prohibited, while a yellow flag requires extreme caution.

Key advice includes:

• Avoid swimming at unpatrolled beaches during peak risk hours.

• Keep a close eye on children, elderly people, inexperienced swimmers, and those with reduced mobility.

• Stay clear of breakwaters, jetties, and exposed rocky areas.

• Avoid using inflatable mattresses or floats, which can easily drift out to sea.

If caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not try to swim directly against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline until you clear the current, then make your way to land. If you cannot reach the shore, float on your back, raise one arm to signal for help, and conserve energy.

In an emergency, dial 112 immediately and provide your location. Do not enter the water to attempt a rescue without proper training or equipment, as doing so puts your own life at risk.