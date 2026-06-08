Andalucía
Boy, 17, dies from electric shock while leaving swimming pool in Seville province
Guardia Civil investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination as they seek to determine whether the electrical current originated from a household appliance or a plug
Europa Press
A 17-year-old boy died on Saturday after suffering an electric shock at his family home in the Seville province municipality of Gelves.
According ... to sources from the Guardia Civil, officers received an alert at around 7pm reporting that a minor had been electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electrical point while leaving a swimming pool. The teenager died instantly due to the strength of the electric shock, they said.
The Judicial Police unit of the Guardia Civil in Mairena del Aljarafe has opened an investigation into the incident and is awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.
Investigators said it has not yet been established whether the electrical current came from a household appliance or a plug socket.
Gelves town hall has declared three days of official mourning following the death of the teenager, who was a resident of the municipality.
In a message published on its official Facebook account, the local authority said the mourning period would run from Sunday 7 June, until Tuesday 9 June.
Flags will fly at half-mast at the town hall during that period.