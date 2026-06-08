Boy, 17, dies from electric shock while leaving swimming pool in Seville province

The street where the events took place.

Europa Press 08/06/2026 a las 13:58h.

A 17-year-old boy died on Saturday after suffering an electric shock at his family home in the Seville province municipality of Gelves.

According ... to sources from the Guardia Civil, officers received an alert at around 7pm reporting that a minor had been electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electrical point while leaving a swimming pool. The teenager died instantly due to the strength of the electric shock, they said.