Tony Bryant 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

A cycle of jazz and blues concerts is taking place in the upstairs function room at El Gusto restaurant in La Cala de Mijas during the last weekend in November and the first three weekends in December. The First Golden Gusto Fest will feature four concerts performed by artists originating from the UK, Germany, Serbia and Spain.

The concerts kick off on Friday 27 November with Mojo Train, a recently formed group consisting of musicians from the province of Malaga. The band performs a repertoire of classic songs by blues legends like BB King, Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Jazz pianist and double bass duo Bojan Turkic and Marcus Schneider will bring their distinctive style to the venue on Friday 4 December. Born in Smederevo (Serbia) in 1980, Turkic is a jazz pianist, composer, arranger and music educator who now lives in Estepona and who has worked in several jazz ensembles on the Costa del Sol. German-born Marcus Schneider, who has lived in Malaga since 2004, is an established bassist who has participated in numerous national and international music festivals.

The cycle continues on 11 December, with Malaga favourites The Blue Stompers Jump Review, one of the most original and energetic swing and boogie bands on the current blues scene; while fans of Amy Winehouse will enjoy the show Amy Amy Amy on 18 December, when piano and vocal duo Rocío Starry and Fred Grenier will pay tribute to the British soul and rhythm and blues singer.

All concerts start at 9.30pm and tickets cost ten euros. Call 645886919.