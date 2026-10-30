A journey through the history of toys comes to Fuengirola castle

Tony Bryant 30/10/2026 a las 01:00h.

The international toy and collectables fair is taking place at Sohail castle in Fuengirola on 31 October and 1 November, an initiative that is part of the town's All Saints Day activities. Organised by Playmopop Eventos, the fair will take visitors on a journey through the history of toys, featuring exhibitions, interactive activities and areas dedicated to culture and charitable causes.

The event, which has already been held in Seville, Malaga, Huelva and Cordoba, goes beyond simply displaying toys: it highlights their value as educational tools and as vehicles for culture and a way of bringing generations together.

The fair will offer a wide-ranging journey through different eras and worlds of toys. The 'icons of the past' section will bring together iconic items such as Action Man, GI Joe and Airgamboys figures, as well as electric model trains. Meanwhile, the 'great toy worlds' section will focus on collections and brands such as Playmobil, Lego, Scalextric and die-cast model cars.

The event will also feature a section dedicated to contemporary pop culture, with references to Star Wars and the Funko Pop phenomenon. Visitors will therefore be able to admire a selection ranging from traditional tinplate and wooden toys to the latest action figures and video and virtual reality games.

The cultural programme will be rounded off with themed exhibitions devoted to board games, tracing their development from the 1970s to the present day. These will include well-known games such as Monopoly, Hotel and Hungry Hippos, along with puzzle tournaments and traditional board game competitions.

Other activities include slime-making workshops, flower vase crafting and the creation of masks and spooky animals. There will also be themed entertainment featuring witches and skeletons, as well as a Halloween fancy-dress competition.

On Saturday 31 October, DJ Xavi will provide the soundtrack for the day with a selection of music inspired by television series from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as vintage television adverts for toys, bringing back the sounds and memories of different generations.

Collectables market

Another major attraction will be the collectables market, designed as a meeting place for enthusiasts, collectors and visitors looking for unique items. It will feature a selection of craftspeople and specialist shops offering everything from classic toys to action figures and collectible miniatures.

The fair will also include a charitable area where visitors can make donations. This will feature a collection point for new or good-quality toys and non-perishable food. According to the organisers, all donations will go directly to social welfare organisations in Fuengirola.

This family event, which is free until capacity is reached, will take place between 11am and 9pm on Saturday and between 11am and 8pm on Sunday.