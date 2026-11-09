Where giants swim

Jennie Rhodes 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:22h.

Picture playful dolphins swimming beside a boat and graceful whales gliding through the Strait of Gibraltar; Andalucía’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts offer some of Europe’s most memorable encounters with marine life and there are companies all along the coast of southern Spain that offer excursions throughout the year.

Atlantic and Mediterranean

From Huelva in the west along to Almeria in the east of Andalucía, there are plenty of dolphin and whale-watching tours. The Strait of Gibraltar is the region’s best-known whale-watching destination. Here, Atlantic and Mediterranean waters meet, creating strong currents and nutrient-rich conditions that support an exceptional variety of animals.

A number of tours depart from Tarifa (Cadiz), where operators take visitors into the Strait in search of bottlenose, common and striped dolphins, pilot, sperm, killer and fin whales, as well as loggerhead turtles, bluefin tuna, flying fish and a wide variety of seabirds.

While some species can be seen throughout the year, like the bottlenose dolphin, migrating species only appear during particular seasons.

One of the companies based in Tarifa, Tumares, offers respectful and responsible whale and dolphin watching excursions in the Strait of Gibraltar where passengers see dolphins and whales “on more than 99 per cent of our excursions”. They offer a multilingual team of experts from March to October.

An excursion watching killer whales and dolphins. (Tumares)

Elsewhere along the Andalusian coast, excursions leave from harbours along the Costa del Sol and the Costa Tropical (Granada province) all year round, where while sightings of dolphins are common, sharks, whales and loggerhead turtles are also being spotted with “unusual frequency”.

These are animals that were previously rarely sighted along that stretch of the Mediterranean coast, yet some species of whales, manta rays, blue sharks and turtles have started to visit the area in recent years.

With this increase has come the offer of whale watching tours from the Costa Tropical. One such company is Open Water La Herradura which has now added sea life-spotting excursions to their range of services.

Expert marine biologists

These trips are organised via the company’s social media channels when weather conditions are suitable throughout the year, for groups of up to ten people and are accompanied by three marine biologists who provide explanations about the animals to visitors.

No excursion can guarantee a sighting. That uncertainty, however, is part of the appeal. Whale and dolphin watching in Andalucía is not a staged attraction, but an opportunity to enter the animals’ habitat. It is important to check with the company before booking that they offer recognised ecotourism excursions. Tumares and Open Water La Herradura both work with marine biologists who act as guides.

Southern Spain offers much more than just sun, sea and sangría. Visit Andalucía for some of the best whale and dophin-watching opportunities in the Mediterranean and learn more about these enigmatic animals from teams of expert marine biologists.

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