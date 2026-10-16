Benalmádena hosts weekend of legendary rock and pop music

Tony Bryant 16/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena (Parque La Paloma) is hosting tribute concerts to some of rock and pop music's most celebrated artists this weekend. Organised by Festival of Legends and Ópera Benalmádena, the shows present tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Brian Adams and Phil Collins tonight (Friday), and Abba and The Bee Gees on Saturday 17 October.

The power and energy of The Boss will be recreated by Gary Scott, with classics such as Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, Glory Days and Born in the USA. Scott, who has performed with artists like Ed Sheeren, Donna Summer and Kim Wilde, will also reproduce the energetic rock anthems of Brian Adams, which include Summer of '69, Heaven and Run to You.

Finally on Friday, Andrew Rafferty will recreate the voice and talent of Phil Collins, one of the most influential artists in international pop and rock. Rafferty, one of the UK's top tribute acts, will offer a selection of classic hits such as In the Air Tonight, Another Day in Paradise and Against All Odds, among others.

Saturday will see tributes to two of pop and disco music's most celebrated groups, Abba and The Bee Gees. The show will feature chart-topping hits of the Swedish phenomenon, including Dancing Queen and Take a Chance on Me, along with foot-stomping songs of the Gibb brothers, whose hits include Staying Alive, Tragedy and How Deep is Your Love.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 8.30pm, cost 20 euros. A ten per cent discount is offered to subscribers of SUR.es Oferplan.

For more events on the Costa del Sol and Malaga province