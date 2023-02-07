Ex-Malaga CF footballer found alive in Turkey earthquake rescue Christian Atsu was buried under the rubble of a collapsed building and, following contradictory media reports, his agent has now confirmed to SUR the player has been found alive and transferred to hospital

Former Malaga, Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being rescued from the rubble of a building which collapsed following Monday's devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake which has claimed thousands of victims in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

After various contradictory media reports, Nana Sechere - the agent of the 31-year-old Ghanaian - confirmed to SUR: "He has been found and he is alive." He has been transferred to hospital but his condition is not known.

Atsu is one of many victims that the emergency services have been looking for under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the city of Atakya, where his new club Hatayspor plays, close to the Syrian border.

Several of Atsu's teammates and directors at the club were in the same building at the time.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time of terrible anguish," said a statement from Malaga CF, the team he represented on loan in the second half of the 2015-16 season.

After an unsuccessful loan spell with English side Bournemouth in the first half of that season, Atsu arrived on the Costa del Sol from parent club Chelsea and scored two goals (one on his debut at La Rosaleda) in 12 appearances.

After that, the winger spent five seasons with Newcastle (helping them to Premier League promotion), before moving to Al Raed in Saudi Arabia and then, most recently, Hatayspor last summer.

Just hours before the earthquake, he scored the winning goal in the 97th minute for Hatayspor against Kasımpaşa.