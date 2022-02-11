How have teams done so far during the first week of the European Cricket League? The first few days of the 'Champions League' of cricket have seen clubs from group A face off against each other

The European Cricket League, known as the 'Champions League' of cricket, got underway this week at the Cártama Oval. The first few days of competition saw the six teams from group A play against each other, with three advancing to the playoffs and the remaining sides playing in the eliminators.

After the round robin matches (played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday), both Austrian Cricket Tigers (first) and Tunbridge Wells (second) finished at the top of this opening group. The teams each picked up an impressive eight points, winning four games and only losing once, with the Tigers having a net runrate of +2.699 compared to Turnbridge's +1.656.

Dreux (third) and Svanholm (fourth) also ended level on points (six each), winning three times and losing twice. Dreux's runrate was +3.473, while Svanholm's was -0.418.

And at the bottom were Helsinki Titans (fifth) and Star CC (sixth). The Finnish club won once, lost four times and had a runrate of -0.615, and Star CC lost all five matches and their runrate was -5.000.

These standings meant that Austrian CT, Tunbridge Wells and Dreux all progressed to 'Finals Friday', while the other three duked it out in the eliminators on Thursday.

Star CC managed to defeat Helsinki Titans in the eliminator 1, but fell to fourth-placed Svanholm. The latter then put on a brave display against Dreux, but eventually fell to the French side, who progressed to the semi-final against Austrian Cricket Tigers for a place in the final against Turnbridge Wells.

The winner of that final game will qualify for the Championship Week, set to be played in mid-March.