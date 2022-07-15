Fitness trends of the moment

Health comes first. That is something we have heard all our lives, but it has taken a global health crisis to finally convince us that it's true. Every day, more people are becoming concerned about their physical and emotional wellbeing and decide to lead a healthier lifestyle. This is especially noticeable in terms of diet, but also in the world of fitness.

The pandemic obliged gymnasiums to adapt to current needs, not just with regard to safety measures but also the activities they offer.

Two chains, Metropolitan (which has 21 clubs in Spain) and Basic Fit (with 53) have given SUR an idea of what people are doing to keep fit in 2022.

Strength training

Strength is a sign of longevity in the adult population. "Stimulating the muscle tissue favours hormone secretion and regulation and it also enhances bone density, which reduces the risk of fractures," said Francisco Pascual, who is responsible for the fitness sections of the Metropolitan clubs.

It also improves posture, reduces the impact in case of falls and facilitates mobility.

Both clubs believe demand for strength training will increase this year, but the way it is done will change.

"The attention now tends to be on free weights and functional strength training. You don't need a lot of weights or heavy equipment to get in shape, bodyweight interspersed with smaller weights works well," said the experts at Basic Fit.

High Intensity Intervals (HIIT)

This consists of working very intensively at short intervals. For example, in series of 30 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest.

"This is very popular because it is effective at burning calories; the body needs more energy to recover during the rests so it has to resort to its energy reserves of stored fat," explained Francisco Pascual.

Combination of disciplines

To obtain even better results, the ideal is to combine aerobic (cardio) with anaerobic (strength) training, these experts said. The first helps to improve cardiovascular capacity and burn calories. The second strengthens the muscles and boosts endurance. They also advise finishing with a stretching session to gain flexibility.

Outdoor and group activities

Gyms will also be expanding the outdoor training they offer this year, such as hiking, cycling or running, and those that can will have outdoor training areas for supervised activities.

Most of these are done in a group, because it can be more fun to train with other people, even when masks and social distancing are needed.

"Group activities enable people to socialise, increase motivation, contribute to working as a team and create a feeling of a community," our sources at the clubs said.

Personal training

Supervision by a personal trainer who designs a fitness programme to match our aims and availability is becoming more popular now. It helps people to get the most out of their training and also minimises the risk of injury.

Recently, the idea of an online personal trainer came into being as well. These personal online coaches, or POCs, have gained large numbers of followers because of the pandemic and the lockdowns.

Mini-training

This consists of short but intensive training sessions, which can be done at home or during a break at work. For example a HIIT or Tabata workout, or even an indoor cycling workout.

A workout for the buttocks

The benefits of having toned buttocks are not only aesthetic but also have a positive effect on sports performance and everyday life. It helps to improve balance and can reduce back pain.

Virtual training

These sessions became popular during the lockdown and they are even more in fashion now. "Technology makes it easier to plan training sessions to suit the consumer and it means that gym classes can be adapted to fit into their timetable instead of the other way round, although in-person training sessions are always more fun," they said at Basic Fit. An interesting alternative is the idea of hybrid training, which involves a combination of classes with online sessions.

Mindfulness

Mental health is also gaining muscle, one could say. "Mindfulness can be used during yoga and pilates classes, or you can do guided meditation to combat stress, connect the mind and the body and reach full wellbeing," said Basic Fit.

Training apps

These are also useful when it comes to doing sport. They register our activity, enable us to see how we are progressing and help us to achieve our targets. Some gyms have their own, like Basic Fit and Metropolitan, and there are also plenty of independent ones to be found in the app stores of the different operative systems (iOS or Android).