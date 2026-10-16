Two women arrested in Jaén after snatching one-month-old baby girl in street attack

Two women, aged 43 and 45, have been arrested in Andújar (Jaén) after allegedly snatching a one-month-old baby girl from her mother in ... the middle of the street.

The incident occurred mid-morning on Thursday when the mother arrived at the town's National Police station in a "highly stressed and agitated state". She reported that her daughter had been snatched just minutes earlier whilst she was out walking with a pram.

According to National Police sources, the mother was attacked "by surprise" and given a "hard shove" by two women, who then seized the pram with the baby inside and fled the scene.

In response, police launched a large-scale operation involving more than 20 officers, blocking off potential escape routes along the fleeing direction indicated by the mother. Shortly afterwards, an officer spotted two women matching the descriptions provided, pushing a pram. Upon stopping the suspects, officers confirmed the infant was inside "in perfect condition" and immediately reunited her with her mother.

When taken into custody on suspicion of child abduction, the two suspects reportedly claimed they "got confused" while attempting to help the mother after she fell over, inadvertently taking the pram in the process. Investigators have treated this account with scepticism.

Following a court appearance, a judge ordered the women's release on bail, subject to a 300-metre restraining order protecting the mother and child.

National Police emphasised that the incident appears to be an "isolated case" and ruled out the involvement of an organised gang targeting minors. Investigators are currently gathering further evidence, focusing on potential family-related motives and the mental state of those responsible.