A 34-year-old woman died on Thursday evening after getting stabbed by her 47-year-old ex in front of her children. Plainclothes National ... Police officers managed to gain access to the property while the man was still carrying out the attack, but the woman had already suffered serious injuries and she died in hospital.

The incident happened at around 8pm, when a barefoot woman ran out onto the street. She appeared to be heading towards a police station, screaming for help because her flatmate was being stabbed by her ex-partner.

The two police officers heard her cries for help and rushed to the address. Upon arriving, they found a man stabbing a woman. One of the officers lunged at the man and managed to bring him down.

They arrested him on the spot and alerted the emergency services, who sent several ambulances to attend to the victim. After resuscitation attempts, she was taken to Hospital Cruces, where she died.

The case was immediately handed over to the Ertzaintza (the regional Basque Country police force), which formally arrested the suspect. The regional government subsequently issued a press release providing some details of the incident.

Both the assailant and the victim are of Latin American origin, although they hold Spanish nationality. They both have "a record for previous incidents, including gender-based violence and domestic violence". It appears they were no longer a couple. The suspect is charged with attempted murder.

According to sources, the couple began living at that address around four years ago. Initially, they did not appear to cause any problems in the neighbourhood. The relationship, however, ended at some point.

They had two rooms let out. The flatmates gave statements at the Ertzaintza station on Thursday night. They had previously been told that they would not be able to return to the flat and were asked if they had alternative accommodation for the night.

The two National Police officers who stopped the attack also gave their statements. The Ertzaintza are treating the case as an incident of gender-based violence.

The attack took place the day after 25 November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

5,247 female victims

The Basque regional government published a report this very week, which states that between January and October the region recorded 5,247 women as victims of gender-based violence and the Ertzaintza registered 6,646 offences. There were no murders in the gender-based category during that period.

The last murder dates back to last Christmas. On 21 December 2025, 54-year-old Josune M. D. was allegedly murdered by a work colleague in a supermarket near her home in Baracaldo.

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