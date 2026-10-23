Time
Winter time is here: clocks change in Spain this weekend
This is the last amendment included in the five-year schedule approved by Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) in 2022
Autumn is gradually setting in, the weather is changing and it is time to change the clocks and adjust to winter time.
When does this ... happen? This weekend, in the early hours of Sunday 25 October. At 3am in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, the clocks will go back to 2am, while in the Canary Islands they will go back from 2am to 1am, giving people an extra hour's sleep that day.
From then on, dawn will break earlier, and it will also get dark earlier, which usually takes some people a few days to adjust to, particularly when it comes to falling asleep.
Latest official update
25 October 2026 is the final time change included in the five-year calendar approved by Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) in 2022. However, this does not mean that the clock change will disappear; rather, the matter remains open as the European Union has yet to reach a definitive agreement on the suggested abolition of seasonal time changes.
It is Spain's Royal Decree PCM/186/2022, of 11 March, that sets out the timetable for the relevant periods up to 2026. Article 5 of this Royal Decree stipulates that every five years a timetable setting out the specific dates for the time change will be published for the sole purpose of enabling citizens and both private and public organisations to know the dates of the annual time change in advance.