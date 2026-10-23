Winter time is here: clocks change in Spain this weekend

Isabel Méndez Málaga 23/10/2026 Actualizado a las 20:18h.

Autumn is gradually setting in, the weather is changing and it is time to change the clocks and adjust to winter time.

When does this ... happen? This weekend, in the early hours of Sunday 25 October. At 3am in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, the clocks will go back to 2am, while in the Canary Islands they will go back from 2am to 1am, giving people an extra hour's sleep that day.