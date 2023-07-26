Two men and a woman drown on a beach in Valencia Other bathers and Red Cross volunteers pulled the unconscious victims from the sea in Tavernes de la Valldigna, in an area where there was no lifeguard service

Óscar de la Dueña Valencia Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Three people drowned in the sea on Tuesday, 26 July, in Tavernes de la Valldigna (Valencia) in a tragic afternoon. The incident happened on the southern stretch of the Valldigna coast, between Tavernes and Xeraco. The deceased were two men aged 60 and a woman aged 62. The place where the bodies were recovered is an undeveloped section of beach where there is no lifeguard service.

The incident was reported just after 6pm, when the victims were pulled out of the water by other bathers and members of the Red Cross. The two men and the woman were unconscious.

Firefighters from the Valencia provincial brigade, Tavernes de la Valldigna Local Police and the Red Cross began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the arrival of the medical services.

Two intensive care ambulances were sent to the scene, but the medical teams could only confirm the death of the three people. An autopsy will reveal the causes of the drownings.

Deaths by drowning in the waters of beaches, swimming pools and rivers have set off alarm bells in the Valencia region this summer. The first half of July is already marked in black and the data increases the concern about the coming weeks of summer. Last Friday, a 70-year-old man drowned in the pool of a villa in La Nucia (Alicante).

On the same day, health professionals assisted a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool in Benidorm. After being resuscitated and stabilised, he was transferred to the Marina Baixa Hospital in La Vila Joiosa by advanced life support ambulance with symptoms of drowning.

Another man drowned on Levante beach in the Alicante town of Benidorm on Monday and a 56-year-old woman drowned while scuba diving in the port area of Burriana (Castellón) on Wednesday, bringing the number of deaths so far this month to more than ten.