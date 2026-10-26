Spanish drivers oppose EU 2035 combustion engine ban as demand grows for pragmatic green transition

The debate on the decarbonisation of transport in Europe has reached a turning point. While countries such as France and Germany are proposing to relax ... EU targets to protect their industries, drivers in Spain are sending a clear message that the green transition must be gradual and cannot ignore the technological reality of the vehicle fleet.

According to data compiled by leasing firm Alphabet, 65% of Spaniards oppose a total ban on internal combustion engines by 2035 under the EU's original terms. Public consensus in favour of more pragmatic regulation is gaining ground over sweeping restrictions.

The breakdown of the study shows that the majority view does not imply a rejection of sustainability, but rather a call for pragmatism. Some 34% of respondents advocate relaxing the regulations to allow the continued use of plug-in hybrid vehicles and engines powered by synthetic or carbon-neutral fuels.

Meanwhile, 31% outright reject any ban on traditional engines, while 18% suggest postponing the deadlines in the timetable and only another 18% advocate maintaining the total ban.

The demand for flexibility is even more pronounced among the younger generations. The 18-30 age group leads the way with 38%, 4% above the national average and ahead of the 31-45 age group, which stands at 32%, as well as the 46-60 age group, which stands at 33%.

This sentiment among drivers coincides with the diplomatic offensive in Paris and Berlin. Both countries have proposed lowering the CO2 emissions reduction target for new vehicles in 2035 to 90% instead of 100%, while also removing the penalty on the remaining percentage.

This would provide some breathing space for the production of electrified powertrains (other than purely electric ones) and for research into alternative fuels.

Head of marketing and business development at Alphabet España Ángeles Roca points out that "the data shows that the public are aware of the need to continue moving towards more sustainable transport, but they also call for a transition that takes into account the different technologies and the real needs of each user".

The report also analyses the purchasing preferences of Spanish consumers, revealing a clear preference for continental and traditional brands over the technological innovations emerging from other markets. Almost half (47%) of buyers place great importance on the vehicle's country of origin, positioning Europe as the highest-rated region with 62% of positive opinions and an average score of 3.83 out of 5.

Japan follows with a score of 3.64 and South Korea with 3.18, while China and the US bring up the rear with scores of 2.94 and 2.81, respectively. Furthermore, three out of four Spaniards prefer to buy their car from a traditional car manufacturer rather than from a company with a purely technological profile.

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