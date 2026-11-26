High house prices are driving up mortgage demand in Spain.

In September, the country recorded 46,469 residential mortgages - its best September in 16 years ... and up 2.3% on the same month a year earlier - contrasting with a 13.4% year-on-year drop in property sales, which still reached 54,548 transactions, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Borrowers are not only taking out more loans, but taking on larger amounts. Total mortgage lending reached €8.287 billion in September, up 6.1% year-on-year and 35.1% higher than in August.

The average mortgage rose to €178,352 - up 3.7% on September 2025, though 1.6% below August's record high - with an average loan term of 25 years.

Higher borrowing means 68 per cent of buyers in the first nine months of the year needed a mortgage. More than half financed their purchase solely through a bank, while another 15 per cent combined a mortgage with family financial support, pointing to heavy reliance on credit.

Meanwhile, average interest rates stayed above 3 per cent for a third straight month, reaching 3.05 per cent in September compared with 3.08 per cent in August.

Although lenders still view these rates as reasonable compared with theoretical financing costs, tight housing supply keeps prices detached from household purchasing power and weighs on affordability.

Moderation at the end of the year

Across the first nine months of the year, nearly 384,300 residential mortgages were approved - roughly 5 per cent more than in the same period a year earlier - backed by steady purchase demand and bank lending to creditworthy borrowers.

Momentum could shift in the coming months, however. Analysts say mortgage volumes will depend on eurozone inflation and whether the European Central Bank holds interest rates steady or raises them, which would push borrowing costs higher and speed up a cooling in demand.

Brokerage RN Tu Solución Hipotecaria expects activity to ease in the final quarter in line with softer property sales, with a clearer slowdown visible by year-end.

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