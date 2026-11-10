Spanish rental market fragments as room listings and short-term lets reach 56%

A room in a shared flat, a flat that's only available to rent for a few months or an entire property for which the ... rent is over 1,500 euros a month: these are just some of the options that come up when one is looking for a place to rent in Spain's major cities. The difficulty in finding an affordable flat with a secure tenancy agreement has become one of the main problems in the property market, against a backdrop of protests for access to housing and a strike this Wednesday.

Adverts reflect the extent to which the market has become fragmented. More than half of the rental properties advertised in Spain's biggest cities are rooms or holiday lets. Specifically, 55.8% of the 381,997 listings between March and September 2026 fall into one of these categories. Only 44.2% advertise whole flats intended as a main residence, according to a report by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The study analyses the adverts on real estate platform Idealista in 53 Spanish provincial capitals. The data covers the six months prior to the entry into force of the October decree, which tightened the requirements for entering into temporary tenancy agreements. The ministry believes that some of these properties may be used to circumvent residential tenancy restrictions.

Rooms account for the lion's share of this trend. Of the adverts examined, 182,222 concern rooms in shared flats, representing 47.7% of the total. This exceeds the 168,797 listings for entire properties for long-term rental, which account for 44.2%. A further 30,978 listings, or 8.1%, are for holiday lets.

The comparison requires distinguishing between listings and properties. A single shared flat can generate multiple listings, one per room. Researchers estimate that the 182,222 room listings correspond to approximately 47,100 dwellings. If properties are included, residential rentals represent 68.4% of the listings, compared to 19.1% for shared apartments and 12.5% for seasonal rentals.

Territorial concentration is a defining characteristic of the national real estate market, with Madrid and Barcelona accounting for 52.9% of the room and seasonal rental listings registered in the cities analysed. Between them, they represent 112,682 listings. Madrid has 72,838 and Barcelona 39,844. Valencia follows with 20,902.

The rise of short-term rentals

The proportion of short-term rentals is especially significant when rooms are excluded. Of the 199,775 listings for entire homes, 15.5% are for seasonal contracts. That is, almost one in six flats is for limited stays.

Madrid and Barcelona account for 45.5% of these types of listings, with 7,397 and 6,708 respectively. However, their relative presence is much higher in other cities. In San Sebastián, there are 147 temporary listings for every 100 residential ones. In Cadiz, the figure is 107; in Santander, almost 80; and in Barcelona, nearly 68.

The report finds a particularly relevant correlation with areas designated as having a strained residential market. In the nine provincial capital cities with this designation, the median number of seasonal listings represents 31.2% of all residential listings. In cities without this designation, the proportion falls to 9.3%.

The difference persists when comparing provincial capital cities with similar prices. San Sebastián, with a median residential rent of 1,434 euros per month, registers a seasonal rate of 147.1%. Madrid, where the median reaches 1,560 euros, shows a rate of 12.4%.

Fewer guarantees

The price also shows no major differences between rental types. In the 28 provincial capital cities with enough listings for comparison, seasonal rentals cost an average of 2.2% more per square meter than residential rentals. In Madrid, the difference reaches 12.5%, and in Barcelona, 10.5%.

The researchers point to the different legal framework governing the contracts. During the period analysed, temporary rentals were generally excluded from the minimum duration and mandatory renewal guarantees for primary residences. They were also not generally subject to the rent limits for high-demand areas, except in certain cases in Catalonia.

The study considers these results compatible with the hypothesis that some of the temporary housing supply was used to circumvent residential regulations, although it cautions that they do not establish a causal relationship. The decree approved in October requires proof of a genuine reason for the temporary nature of the rental and extends certain guarantees to these leases. The report's data will allow researchers to observe how the supply changes after the decree comes into effect.

Access the broad Spain national news archive