Spain's Interior Minister backtracks and authorises use of tear gas, 24 hours after banning it

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who banned the use of tear gas by riot police on Thursday, has backtracked on his decision. He initially banned ... them because of criticism from trade unions following police actions at the 11-N strike on Wednesday, which are now under investigation.

Marlaska has ultimately decided to allow riot police to continue using devices that release irritants capable of causing intense watering of the eyes, a burning sensation and breathing difficulties. This is because, as the minister said, these devices merely produce "a cloud of harmless" tear gas.

The only change this Friday is the drafting of a protocol to ban the use of personal defence spray in "public order operations". In other words, police will only be able to use what is commonly known as "anti-assault gas" or "pepper spray" in situations where their lives are at risk or to immobilise suspects and not at demonstrations as riot control equipment.

After banning the use of these devices on Thursday, Marlaska faced criticism from police unions and security experts, who stated that removing tear gas from the arsenal would leave riot police without their main tool for dispersing crowds.

Now, Marlaska's clarification reinstates the key devices in the riot police's tear gas arsenal for riot control purposes, as the Ministry of the Interior expressly authorises the so-called triple tear gas canisters (ATL). These are standard-issue devices used by riot police to disperse gatherings by releasing irritant agents. Their use differs from that of sprays which project substances directly at individuals.

The description of "harmless" the ministry uses contrasts health warnings regarding tear gas. Health authorities say these substances can cause severe irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory tract, as well as coughing, a feeling of suffocation and even burns.

Prolonged exposure or exposure to high concentrations may result in serious eye damage and respiratory complications. These risks depend on the chemical composition, the quantity inhaled and the conditions of exposure. The ministerial statement does not identify the specific agent in the authorised ATLs, nor does it provide any data to support its assessment that they are harmless.

The police themselves have made significant investments in this equipment: 599,988 euros for the purchase of at least 24,000 triple-action tear gas canisters.

Mass purchase of sprays

This announcement comes a few weeks after the police awarded a contract worth 71,656.20 euros, including IVA, for the purchase of at least 790 MK9 pepper sprays, a model specifically designed for public order operations.

Furthermore, on 19 October, the police protocol governing the use of these devices was updated to distinguish between personal-use pepper sprays and those used by public order units. It will now have to be amended once again to exclude the latter from use during demonstrations.

The previous police regulations stipulated that their use must be guided by the principles of appropriateness, consistency and proportionality in the face of attacks or situations of active resistance that endangers the safety of officers or third parties. The legislation also requires that interventions to maintain security at demonstrations be gradual and proportionate.

Marlaska's decisions have drawn mixed reactions. Trade unions condemned the charges against picket lines, while Jupol, the largest union within the National Police, demanded the minister's resignation for investigating officers and withdrawing their riot control equipment.

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