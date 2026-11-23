Francisco José Fajardo Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 23/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:46h.

Dogs on the loose trying to eat a ram and a billy goat, barrels packed "to the brim" with bones, water that had turned "greenish-black" and completely empty feeding troughs. That was the harrowing scene described in court on Tuesday by a whistleblower, Guardia Civil environmental officers (Seprona) and veterinary surgeons who raided two livestock holdings run by Antonio Fidel G.A. in Cercados de Araña, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, in December 2020.

The farmer stood trial before Judge Juan Gallego Ortiz at Criminal Section Court number 3 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, charged with a continuing offence of animal cruelty. State prosecutor Carlos Fernández Seijo is seeking an 18-month prison sentence and a four-year ban on owning or working with animals, while private prosecution lawyer Maite Bautista - representing animal protection group ADA Gran Canaria via the Canary Association of Lawyers for the Defence of Animals (Prota) - has demanded 22 months and 14 days in jail alongside a five-year ban.

The defendant denied all charges, insisting he never stopped caring for his livestock. The trial has now concluded and awaits sentencing.

According to the public prosecutor's indictment, Antonio Fidel kept eight equines, 24 dogs, 11 pigs, 73 birds and 131 goats and sheep without authorisation from 2018 until 7 December 2020 "in conditions of an absolute lack of hygiene and sanitation". Several dogs exhibited symptoms "incompatible with life" had the situation continued; one was found dead from starvation on the first plot, while three more died months later from severe intestinal parasites. A rescued goat also died on 8 December 2020 at the shelter where it was taken.

'Carcasses everywhere' and burnt animal remains

The raid was triggered after a volunteer from SOS Vida Animal GC heard barking near the Chira dam and hiked up the hillside the next morning. She told the court she spotted chained dogs, two loose dogs attempting to attack rams, barrels stuffed with horned goat and sheep skulls and evidence of a large bonfire.

"The water was scarce, it was green" and "full of bugs", she testified, adding there was "no food anywhere" for the chickens and turkeys living amid "tonnes of rubbish". Calling the site "a landfill" and "the farm of horrors", she alerted Seprona immediately.

One Seprona officer summed up his reaction upon arriving in a single word: "Astonishment." Inspecting the plots, he found "carcasses everywhere" alongside "burnt animal remains" and animals being eaten by dogs. While some feed was stored away, none had been given to the livestock, and sheltered enclosures had zero water. Asked whether he had ever encountered anything comparable in his 15-year career, the officer replied: "Like this, none."

'I didn't see a single healthy animal'

A second Guardia Civil officer described finding "two Bardino dogs trying to eat a sheep, a ram and a male goat" amid putrid, larva-infested water. When the accused arrived during the four-day rescue operation, he confronted officers and accused them of being the abusers after they photographed a dog tied on a rope "so short it could not even lie down".

The farmer was arrested after impeding officers during the night-time rescue. "Without being a vet, I didn't see a single healthy animal," the second officer stated, noting that one of two baby goats found inside a box died overnight and several dogs perished shortly afterwards at the municipal pound due to untreated conditions.