Irish gangster John Gilligan faces 11-year prison threat over illegal gun and drugs lab on Costa Blanca

Gerard Couzens 24/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:07h.

Veteran Irish criminal John Gilligan faces more than eleven years in prison following an indictment issued by public prosecutors in Elche over a clandestine narcotics lab and illegal firearm discovered at his Costa Blanca home.

The 74-year-old Dublin native spent over eight months in pre-trial detention following his arrest on 18 December 2024 before securing provisional release on a 10,000-euro bail in August 2025. In a 14-page indictment submitted to the court, prosecutors confirmed they are seeking a total sentence of 11 years and three months.

The proposed sentence comprises eight years for drug trafficking, two years and six months for illegal weapons possession, and nine months for membership of a criminal gang. In addition to a custodial sentence, prosecutors are requesting a 120,000-euro fine.

Clandestine synthetic drugs lab dismantled

The charges stem from Operation Overlord, a joint police action involving elite anti-drug units from Spain's National Police and the UK's National Crime Agency. Officers used battering rams to breach Gilligan's residence in Orihuela Costa at 5.48am on 18 December 2024.

Forensic analysis confirmed that drugs seized inside Gilligan's residence - including ketamine, cocaine and marijuana - had a street value of nearly 5,000 euros. Officers also seized processing equipment, including weighing scales, a vacuum sealer, a mincer, a blender and multiple containers filled with ethanol, toluene and phosphoric acid. Inside a room adjacent to the bathroom, police discovered 19 bags and trays containing pink cocaine (Tusi) and methamphetamine.

Officers also recovered an Italian-made Mondial 6mm Flobert starter pistol hidden wrapped in plastic inside a brick wall recess outside the property. Expert reports established that the barrel had been modified to fire live ammunition, classifying it as an illegal firearm.

Gilligan will stand trial alongside two brothers from North Macedonia who face up to seven years and nine months in prison for drug trafficking and gang membership. Police allege Gilligan directed the group, which operated across the Alicante and Murcia provinces. Across all properties raided during the operation, police seized narcotics with a combined market value of 41,389 euros.

The arrest occurred 15 months after Gilligan agreed to a plea bargain in September 2023 at a court in Torrevieja, receiving a 22-month suspended sentence for operating a Spain-to-Ireland drug smuggling ring and illegal firearm possession. A trial date for the current indictment has not yet been set.