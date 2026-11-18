After two years of heated debate within Spain's coalition government over whether the minimum wage should become subject to income tax following its sharp ... rise in recent years, the upcoming election has prompted a dramatic shift. This time, there has been no sign of disagreement within the coalition government. The minimum wage will rise by 5.3 per cent in January, taking annual gross pay above 18,000 euros for the first time, and workers will pay no income tax on it.

What is more, with the 29 November election campaign under way, Tuesday's Cabinet meeting took another step towards cutting taxes for lower earners. Ministers approved changes to the income tax regulations so that the latest 65-euro monthly increase will reach the paychecks of more than 2.7 million Spanish workers who earn the minimum wage in full from January. The only deduction will be their monthly Social Security contributions.

For the third year running, the Finance Ministry has opted to introduce a tax deduction through a royal decree-law to ensure that minimum wage earners pay no income tax. Unlike the minimum wage increase itself, however, this measure must first go before Diputación Permanente ahead of 29 November.

In addition to the agreement within the government over the tax cut, two other features mark this election year's measure. First, the tax relief will come into force on the same day as the minimum wage increase. Second, it will be applied month by month from January, meaning recipients will not have to wait until they file their tax return the following year to benefit from the exemption and reclaim the money.

The income tax deduction will amount to 1,033.58 euros for workers earning the national minimum wage, and they will see the benefit in their January 2027 payslip. The Finance Ministry stressed that changes introduced through the royal decree-law "ensure that anyone receiving the national minimum wage will have no income tax withheld from their salary each month".

The tax cut will also apply, on a sliding scale, to salaries above the minimum wage, up to 23,172 euros. This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 2.7 million taxpayers, most of them women and young people, who will save a combined 1.2 billion euros.

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