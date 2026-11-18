Companies in Spain that withhold salary or contractual information from employees who request it will face higher fines. The Cabinet will approve this at Tuesday' ... s meeting as part of a major decree-law that Diputación Permanente has to then endorse.

This measure strengthens wage transparency within companies, in line with the European directive, which the government should have approved by 7 June.

Failure to provide employees with information on key aspects of employees' contracts will no longer be punishable by a fine of up to 750 euros. The maximum fine will now rise to 7,500 euros.

Failure to comply with obligations relating to equality plans will also be considered a serious offence. Other offences that will now be classified as very serious, and, therefore, subject to higher fines, concern situations where companies request unauthorised information or personal data during the recruitment process or when an employee changes roles within the company.

Furthermore, companies will be required to ensure pay transparency at the very moment recruitment takes place.

Labour legislation will also enable any employee to find out the average salaries for equivalent roles. At the same time, they require companies to provide more information on how they determine salaries and promotions, as well as strengthen salary audits and the monitoring of the gender pay gap. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Equality, women earn 15.74 per cent less than men.

This past summer, the Ministry of Labour launched social dialogue to push through legislative changes that would put an end to wage secrecy in companies. It faced a barrage of criticism from both trade unions and employers' organisations, which prompted it to rewrite the initial proposal.

Almost five months later, the bill has passed. However, the ministry still need to win over the PNV (Basque Country party) and secure the support of the entire left to ensure the changes to the regulations are ratified.

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