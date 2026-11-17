Spain's government is fast-tracking plans ahead of the upcoming general election on 29 November. This Tuesday, the Cabinet will approve the minimum ... wage increase and the pay rise for public sector employees. More than six million people in Spain will benefit from this.

These measures come on top of the pension increase, for which the government also fast-tracked the legislative process last Friday via another decree.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the announcement that the sector's trade unions had been calling for since the general election was brought forward. On Monday, he said that cabinet would approve the 4.5 per cent pay rise for public sector workers agreed in the deal with the sector's representatives for the period 2025 to 2028.

Although in recent years it has been customary to approve this measure after the year has already begun, albeit with retroactive effect, the government committed to doing so before January. Until Monday, however, it was not clear whether this would happen before or after the election.

The government cannot yet approve the additional 0.5 per cent increase that public sector employees are also due to receive next year, backdated to 1 January, to compensate for the gap between last year's agreed pay rise and inflation. Although the trade union agreement already provides for this additional payment, it must wait until the INE (the national statistics institute) confirms the December inflation figure, which is not expected until mid-January.

Cabinet will also approve a 5.3 per cent increase, which will set the lowest wage in Spain for a full-time job at 1,286 euros gross per month in 14 instalments, 65 euros more than at present.

After being forced to withdraw her candidacy for the post of director-general of the ILO (International Labour Organization), Second Deputy PM Yolanda Díaz will settle for approving a further increase in the minimum wage this Tuesday in record time, sooner than ever before in Spain's history.

Speaking in an interview on La Sexta, Díaz highlighted that the increase would give the lowest-paid workers an additional 910 euros a year. More importantly, she stressed, it would be a "comprehensive increase", meaning that workers would not have to pay income tax on it, thanks to an accompanying tax deduction.

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