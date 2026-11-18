Natalia Penza 18/11/2026 Actualizado a las 21:15h.

A fugitive narco has been arrested after ‘forgetting’ his child in a Mallorca restaurant.

The wanted man was held after going to collect the youngster when he and his partner discovered their gaffe and being asked by suspicious police officers to identify himself.

An alert flashed up showing an arrest warrant and that a Spanish mainland court order committing him to jail for drug offences was out for him.

He was also reported for having no driving licence.

A restaurant in the picture-postcard inland town of Algaida raised the alarm after the youngster, whose age has not been made public, was left inside by mistake and the family and friends he had been with drove off in three cars thinking he was in one of the vehicles.

Police called to the unnamed eatery waited for the boy’s parents to contact them - and arrested the father in a petrol station near their station after his partner arrived to pick him up.

He was remanded in prison after being hauled before a judge.

Local reports said he belonged to a clan whose members were sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing two rivals in another part of Mallorca.