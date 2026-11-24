Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit staff, despite the labour market reaching record levels of employment. In the second quarter of the year, ... there were 143,359 unfilled vacancies, a record high for this period since 2008, although a slight decrease compared with the start of the year.

The problem in filling a post lies mainly in the difficulty of finding a candidate whose profile matches the vacancy, which means that one in four vacancies remains unfilled six months after being advertised, according to a study by The Adecco Group and the CEU San Pablo University chair.

On average, the most difficult vacancies to fill remain open for three months. At the same time, in four out of ten cases, the recruitment processes for these roles end without a candidate being found. Consequently, 63.9% of companies believe it is harder to find employees today than it was five years ago, despite the fact that eight out of ten firms have taken on staff in the last 12 months, which falls to 65.1% among micro-enterprises and to 61.6% among those with lower levels of digitalisation.

Four in ten companies consider a lack of experience among candidates to be the main obstacle to filling a vacancy, followed by insufficient technical skills (23.2%) and the candidates' attitude or motivation (23.2%). However, 80% of companies acknowledge that behind every unfilled vacancy there is at least one factor related to their own job offer or to labour market conditions; in most cases, the salary.

Further difficulties

However, there are marked differences depending on the roles when it comes to filling a vacancy. 27.7% of companies consider AI (artificial intelligence) specialists to be the hardest to find, followed by technicians (27%) and administrative staff (25.8%). Nearly two in ten companies cite AI specialists as the most difficult role to fill of all. Furthermore, companies report that the main challenge lies in finding employees capable of using this technology at an advanced level.

Despite this, the challenges are not limited to finding workers with technical expertise. Leadership is the skill that most companies consider difficult to find among candidates (44.9%), even ahead of the ability to give precise instructions to AI (44.3%), verifying its results (43%), integrating this technology into work processes (42.9%) and cybersecurity (41.9%).

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