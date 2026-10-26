British pensioner on trial in Murcia accused of murdering wife at Camposol home

Natalia Penza and Alicia Negre 26/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:53h.

A 72-year-old British national has gone on trial at the Provincial Court in Murcia, accused of murdering his 56-year-old wife outside their home in the Camposol urbanisation near Mazarrón.

The suspect, identified as Michael John C, was arrested on 4 December 2022 after his wife, named as Vanessa Elizabeth, was found motionless outside the property with severe injuries, including blows to the head and body.

A nine-person jury was selected on Friday, with testimony from family members and Guardia Civil officers scheduled to begin today. The defendant is expected to take the stand on 30 October.

Public prosecutors and the private prosecution are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for murder, citing aggravating circumstances of kin relationship and gender-based violence.

Prosecutors detail fatal assault while defense claims reversing accident

According to the prosecutor's pre-trial indictment, the couple had spent the afternoon and evening drinking beer and wine at several pubs in Camposol.

Around midnight on 4 December 2022, they returned by car to a home they had moved into just days earlier following repeated relocations across nearby towns.

Prosecutors allege an argument escalated outside the property, during which the defendant abused his physical superiority to strike his wife violently in the face and body, causing her to collapse onto the ground in front of the vehicle.

The indictment states that, with the intention of inflicting severe physical and psychological suffering, he kicked her repeatedly across her body, jumped on her, immobilised her, covered her mouth, and compressed her chest.

The defense maintains a radically different version of events, seeking full acquittal or, alternatively, a manslaughter verdict with mitigating factors for alcohol consumption.

Defense lawyers argue there was no intent to kill and describe the death as a tragic accident. The defense states that Michael suffers from Buerger's disease, which has caused digit amputations and severely restricts his grip.

According to his legal team, Michael stayed inside the car to arrange bags while his wife stepped out to ensure their dogs did not escape.

Impaired by heavy intoxication and operating on an unlit street, he carried out vehicle maneuvers he cannot precisely recall, potentially knocking her over while reversing.

"Not seeing Vanessa return, he got out of the car and found her lying on the ground, just a few inches from the car, with her head next to the curb, motionless," the defense statement noted, adding that when he called out to her, she was non-responsive and bleeding.

Although police records show the victim had previously filed complaints regarding domestic violence, there was no active protection order or active entry in place on Spain's VioGén gender violence monitoring database at the time of the incident.